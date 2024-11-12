Support

Welcome to the bright, bold world of smart home lighting.

 

 

The basics

Smart lighting is an advanced way to light your home. It uses chips inside the lights to communicate with an app. And that's just the beginning.

What is smart lighting?
How it works

There are lots of different ways to make smart lights smart. Here's how we do it.

See how Philips Hue works
Let's get started

The quickest quick-start guide to getting smart lights set up in your home. 

Get started

About Philips Hue

Here’s the short version: we’ve been around since 1891 as part of Philips, and then we spun off to become Signify. And in 2012, we invented smart bulbs (yes, really)! Get to know Philips Hue

Did you know? We’re innovators at heart. We design our entire range of lamps, the features you love and the apps you use.

Philips Hue app

Our award-winning app has everything you need to control your lights, set the mood, arm your security system, and more. Let's go! 

Explore the mobile app
Philips Hue Sync desktop app

Gamers, this one is for you. Sync the lights around your desktop gaming setup to whatever's on your screen. 

Explore the desktop app
Philips Hue Sync TV app

It's the sync experience, straight on your TV. Everything you love about Hue Sync — controlled by your remote.  

Explore the TV app
What works with Philips Hue?

We've made sure that Philips Hue plays nice with other smart home brands, so that everything that's smart in your home works together. 

Get the full list

Mood lighting

Mood lighting

Explore
Outdoor lighting

Outdoor lighting

Explore
Wellness lighting

Wellness lighting

Explore
Surround lighting

Surround lighting

Explore

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

