Welcome to the bright, bold world of smart home lighting.
Smart lighting is an advanced way to light your home. It uses chips inside the lights to communicate with an app. And that's just the beginning.
There are lots of different ways to make smart lights smart. Here's how we do it.
The quickest quick-start guide to getting smart lights set up in your home.
Here’s the short version: we’ve been around since 1891 as part of Philips, and then we spun off to become Signify. And in 2012, we invented smart bulbs (yes, really)! Get to know Philips Hue
Did you know? We’re innovators at heart. We design our entire range of lamps, the features you love and the apps you use.
Our award-winning app has everything you need to control your lights, set the mood, arm your security system, and more. Let's go!
Gamers, this one is for you. Sync the lights around your desktop gaming setup to whatever's on your screen.
It's the sync experience, straight on your TV. Everything you love about Hue Sync — controlled by your remote.
We've made sure that Philips Hue plays nice with other smart home brands, so that everything that's smart in your home works together.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.