Smart LED strip lights

Philips Hue lightstrips is the premier LED strip  light solution. Light up any space. Strike up any  mood. That’s simply brilliant.

Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
5 metres
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

Get to know our strip lights

Compare all the options for indoors and out.

Learn more
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge

Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
2-meter lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features
Close up of front of Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)

Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m

Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Hue Bridge required (Play)
Guide to smart LED strips

LED strip lights for any room

Use smart strip lights

How to use LED strip lights

Get tips on using indoor and outdoor strip lights, such as wrapping them around your porch or lining the ceiling in your living room.
Living room LED strip light

LED strip lights for living rooms

Place smart LED strip lighting strategically around the living room to add accent lighting for any mood.

