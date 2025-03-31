Support

The Philips Hue Shop

Browse the complete collection of smart lights, see the latest and greatest products, and discover all that Philips Hue has to offer. Ready to shop? 

Hue Bridge, dimmer switch and two smart light bulbs

Starter Kits

smart home bundles with lights and sync box

Bundles

LED track lighting

Add Track Lighting

smart home bundles with lights and sync box

Bulbs

Signe LED floor lamp

Floor lamps

strip light with pink and yellow light

Lightstrips

Small Lily outdoor spotlight

Spots

Iris LED table lamp

Table lamps

LED ceiling light in pink

Ceiling lights

Large LED pendant in pink

Pendant lights

Lily XL outdoor spotlight

Outdoor lights

LED wall light with pink light

Wall lights

LED recessed light

Recessed lights

LED string lights shining pink

String light

dimmer switch with back plate

Accessories

All smart home products

The fan favorites

They're popular for a reason! Check out the most-loved Philips Hue products.

The heart of your system

The heart of your system

Shop Philips Hue Bridge
Vintage design, modern performance

Vintage design, modern performance

Shop Filament bulbs
Starter kits

Starter kits

Bundles

Bundles

Bulbs

Bulbs

Floor lamps

Floor lamps

Lightstrips

Lightstrips

Spots

Spots

Table lamps

Table lamps

Ceiling lights

Ceiling lights

Pendant lights

Pendant lights

Outdoor lights

Outdoor lights

Wall lights

Wall lights

Recessed lights

Recessed lights

String lights

String lights

Accessories

Accessories

All smart home products
TV time? Turn up the lights!

TV time? Turn up the lights!

Sync your lights to the screen! Watch your smart lights flash, dance, dim, brighten, and change color to match the action.

Shop sync box

Bright home security

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Philips Hue security products give you that peace of mind you've been looking for.

Light that goes where you go

Philips Hue Shop exclusive

Light that goes where you go

Battery-powered and made for indoors and out. Where will you take the Go portable table lamp?

Shop Go table lamp

The Philips Hue Shop experience

Here's why you should get your smart lights straight from the source.

Exclusive products

Get access to products you just can't get anywhere else.

Comprehensive collection

It's the only place you'll find the complete Philips Hue product collection.

Latest releases

You're the first to see all the newest Philips Hue products.

Shop by room

Shop by room

Philips Hue has lights for every room, inside and out. Browse by living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and more to see which products we recommend for each.

Explore the rooms
Create your own starter kit

Get 20% off

Create your own starter kit

Shop this deal
When color comes together...

When color comes together...

Our gradient lamps and fixtures blend multiple colors of light at the same time. A showstopper, for sure. 

Shop gradient lights

Explore Philips Hue

So many lights, so little time! Don't worry — we've got all the information you need right here.

How Philips Hue works

How Philips Hue works

Get a closer look at how Philips Hue works, how our products seamlessly integrate into your system, and more.

See how it works
What can you do with Philips Hue?

What can you do with Philips Hue?

Learn what makes Philips Hue, well, Philips Hue — from creating automations to Zigbee technology.

Explore the features
How to get started

How to get started

Follow a few simple steps to start the journey into smart light.

Get started
Explore Philips Hue

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay