Support
Smart home products

Smart home products

Browse the entire collection of smart home products from Philips Hue! Decorate your home — inside and out — with smart light fixtures, lamps, and bulbs, as well as smart security cameras and sensors.

101 products
All products Starter Kits (5) Bulbs (30) Lightstrips (24) Accessories (17)
Soft warm white

Soft warm white

(4)

Warm-to-cool white

Warm-to-cool white

(16)

Colored light

Colored light

(47)

Gradient

Gradient

(17)

Black

Black

(24)

Copper

Copper

(1)

White

White

(14)

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

White and color ambiance

Akari Downlight
IP 44
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Simple setup
Smart control
Add up to 50 lights
Control with your voice

$109.99

Sale
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres

$109.99

$76.99

Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$329.99

Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$799.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Sale
Close up of front of Iris copper special edition

White and color ambiance

Iris copper special edition
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$249.99

$174.99

Sale
Close up of front of ST72 - E27 smart bulb

White and color ambiance

ST72 - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$149.99

$104.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$249.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

White and color ambiance

Infuse medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

White and color ambiance

Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
PSU sold separately

$299.99

1-12 of 101

Guide to smart home products

What are smart home products?

What smart home products work with Google Home?

What smart home products work with Alexa?

What smart home devices for lights do we have?

What other types of smart home products do we offer?

Learn about smart home products

Smart lighting and smart home products

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.
Smart security products

What is security lighting?

Effective security lighting is no longer a matter of installing a few bright lights here and there.

Smart home automation

Smart home automation

Let Philips Hue lights, sensors, security cameras, and the Hue app work together to bring you peace of mind, whether you're home or away.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay