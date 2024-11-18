Make your home shine with decorative lighting such as smart string lights for indoors and outdoors.
2 products
White and color ambiance
Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
20-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
$399.99
White and color ambiance
Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
500 smart color LEDs
40-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
$649.99
1-2 of 2
Guide to smart LED string lights
How should I hang string lights?
How should I hang string lights?
How many feet of LED string lights do I need?
How many feet of LED string lights do I need?
How do I decorate with smart string lights?
How do I decorate with smart string lights?
How do I use indoor decorative string lights?
How do I use indoor decorative string lights?
What are the best Christmas tree LED string lights?
What are the best Christmas tree LED string lights?
Learn about smart LED string lights
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.