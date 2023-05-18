Smart lights and home security

Be first to save up to 30%!
What Philips Hue can do for you
Smart light lets you do more. Whether that’s creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing night in or bringing the thrill of the theater into your living room, Philips Hue helps you think larger than light.
Personalise your smart lighting
Choose the bulbs, lamps or fixtures that fit your home and your personality. Customise the settings to fit your needs. Set automations to make life easier. Your home is personal (and your smart lighting should be too).
Smart lights Smarter controls
Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb, it's a smart lighting system. The smart lights, Hue Bridge, and smart controls will forever change the way you experience light.
Hue lights
These smart and energy-efficient LED lights come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and models to suit your space.
Hue Bridge
The heart of your Philips Hue system, the Bridge acts as a smart hub, connecting your devices to your smart lights. You can add up to 50 Philips Hue lights and accessories to one Bridge.
Hue app
Control your smart lights quickly and conveniently with the Philips Hue app.
Meet the Philips Hue family
Philips Hue offers a wide range of smart light bulbs, lamps, fixtures and accessories. Whether it’s for your living room, your kitchen, your bathroom or your garden, Philips Hue has the perfect light.
Personal smart lighting
Philips Hue transforms your every day. It can gently wake you up in the morning, get you energised for the day ahead and even give you a warm welcome when you arrive home. Because the right light changes everything.
Latest news
Hue sync box
Connect up to four HDMI devices and plug directly into your TV to start syncing your lights.
Hue Play gradient lightstrip
Mount behind your TV for a multicolor light show that reacts to your screen.
The latest from Philips Hue
A seamless Spotify integration. Our gradient colour technology in the lights you love – and even some new ones. Even more shapes, sizes and styles of smart bulbs.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.