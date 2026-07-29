Build your Smart Lighting Setup

Build your Smart Lighting Setup

Discover connected smart lighting that adapts to every room, every routine and every moment.

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Smart lights and home security

smart home bundles with lights and sync box

Bundles

LED light bulb

LED Bulbs

Hue Bridge, dimmer switch and two smart light bulbs

Starter Kits

strip light with pink and yellow light

Strip lights

dimmer switch with back plate

Accessories

Signe LED floor lamp

Floor lamps

Lily XL outdoor spotlight

Outdoor lights

Small Lily outdoor spotlight

Spotlights

Large LED pendant in pink

Pendant lights

LED recessed light

Recessed lighting

LED ceiling light in pink

Ceiling lights

Iris LED table lamp

Table lamps

LED wall light with pink light

Wall lights

LED string lights shining pink

String light

All smart home products

New. And unmistakably Hue.

New Hue products

New
Hue White and color ambiance B39 Candle - E14 LED smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance B39 Candle - E14 LED smart bulb

$109.99

New
Hue White and color ambiance Akari Downlight White 4-pack

Hue White and color ambiance Akari Downlight White 4-pack

$299.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

$69.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension cable 5 m

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension cable 5 m

$29.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

$39.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux connector 4-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux connector 4-pack

$29.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

$14.99

Explore new products

Entertainment lighting

Make viewing and gaming an immersive experience.

Sync lights to your screen! See them react in real-time to every movie and game for an immersive surround light experience.

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Endless possibilities for every space, every moment

Real-life bright ideas

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

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Learn more about...

Home security

Home security

Outdoor

Outdoor

Mood lighting

Mood lighting

Strip lights

Strip lights

Entertainment

Entertainment

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