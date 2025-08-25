Support

What you need for Philips Hue

If you're wondering, "How do I make my lights react to my music?" or "How do I set up a security system with lights?", we've got the breakdown of everything you need to make it happen. 

I want to...

Philips Hue convenient control

I want to...

Get convenient smart control

With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to automate your lights, use motion sensors and switches, and control your lights from anywhere using the app.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Any Philips Hue light
- Hue app
- Hue MotionAware™
- Philips Hue dimmer switch (optional)

Can I get this set up without a Bridge or Bridge Pro?

We recommend…

Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$109.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$79.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$49.99

Philips Hue cool light effects

I want to...

Get cool light effects

Make your house look like an Instagram post. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to set scenes, animate your lights, and use effects.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app
- Philips Hue dimmer or Tap dial switch (optional)

Can I get cool light effects without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Festavia string lights

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
20-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$399.99

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

Philips Hue outdoor lighting

I want to...

Get outdoor lighting

Make your yard, porch, or patio shine. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to install smart lights outside your home, whether you wire them into the electricity or use Low-volt to place them anywhere in your space.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue outdoor lights
- Hue app

Can I get outdoor lighting without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$249.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$259.99

Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$259.99

Philips Hue security system

I want to...

Set up a security system

Get a full-home security system. With this setup, you'll be able to monitor your home in real-time with smart security cameras and sensors.

What you can use
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue lights
- Hue Secure cameras
- Hue Secure contact sensors
- Hue MotionAware™

How do I build a Philips Hue Secure setup?

We recommend…

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$79.99

Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$109.99

Philips Hue sleep & wake-up lighting

I want to...

Get sleep and wake-up lighting

Smart lighting for better wellbeing. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to create Wake up and Go to sleep automations and use the Natural light scene.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White ambiance or White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app

Can I get sleep and wake-up lighting without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Luster - E14 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Luster - E14 smart bulb
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$179.99

Philips Hue sync lights to TV

I want to...

Sync lights to TV

We know you're like, "Why would I need that?" But trust us — you'll get it. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to sync your lights to TV shows, movies, or console games. 

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box or the Philips Hue Sync TV app*
- Hue app

*The sync box can be used with any TV that uses HDMI-connected devices, such as a set-top box, streaming device, or gaming console. The Sync TV app is compatible with certain Samsung and LG TVs.

Can I sync lights to my TV without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$489.99

Bundle: Hue sync box + Bridge

Bundle: Hue sync box + Bridge
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Control with app, voice or accessories

$659.98

$626.98

Bundle: Hue sync box + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Bundle: Hue sync box + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")
White and colour light
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Syncing requires Hue Bridge

$1,079.97

$1,025.97

Philips Hue sync lights to music

I want to...

Sync lights to music

Make your lights move to the beat. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to sync your lights to music.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box (optional)*
- Hue app

*If you have a Spotify account, you can sync music directly from the Philips Hue app. If you want to sync music via another service, you can use the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. 

Can I sync lights to my music without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$179.99

Festavia string lights

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
20-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$399.99

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Blends white and colour light
Wash the wall with light
Control with app, voice, accessories

$639.98

$607.98

Philips Hue sync lights to PC

I want to...

Sync lights to PC

Gamers get it. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to sync your lights to anything on your computer screen.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Sync desktop app
- Hue app

Can I sync lights to my PC without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

Play light bar single pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar single pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*

$144.99

Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)

Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories

$149.98

$142.48

Questions & Answers

Why do some setups require a Philips Hue Bridge?

What do I do with my regular switches?

What happens if someone turns off the light switch? 

Can I start with Bluetooth and add a Bridge later?

What about my lamps that have integrated non-smart lights? 

Do I always have to use the app to control my lights?

What's the difference between a smart hub and a Bridge?

Where in my house is a good place to start?

Do I have to be "techy" to use smart lights?

What if I have a physical dimmer switch instead of a light switch?

How it works

How it works

Dive deep into the inner workings of Philips Hue.

Explore
App

App

See what you can do with our award-winning app.

Explore

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

