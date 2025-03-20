Support

Imagine your back garden changing into a colourful wonderland with the touch of a button. Or your driveway lights turn on the moment your arrive home.

Bring your outdoor space to life with light

Philips Hue smart lighting is for your entire home – inside and out. We have two types of outdoor lights: standard line-voltage (wired into your home's electricity) and low-voltage, which simply plug into any outdoor plug socket. Called LowVolt, this collection of lights allows more flexibility in designing your outdoor lighting. Whatever you choose, Philips Hue lets you transform your outdoors with smart light. 

Outdoor lighting made easy

The Philips Hue outdoor collection

Our smart outdoor lighting collection lets you design your outdoor space in style – whatever kind of set-up you choose.

Outdoor family
LowVolt Lights

Get started with LowVolt lights

Feel welcomed home

Set your lights to greet you as you come home. Philips Hue automatically illuminates your front yard and driveway when you arrive, just like your smart indoor lights. Forget to switch off the lights when leaving? Hue will take care of it. And when you're out, use your lights to make others think you're still home. Philips Hue gives you peace of mind whether you're home or away.

Enrich your outdoor space

Indulge your imagination and let Philips Hue make your outdoor space look its very best. You can adjust the ambiance to fit any occasion: a big party, an intimate dinner or a moment of relaxation on a late summer night. By adapting the colour and level of the light, you can create the right setting to fully enjoy any moment outside.

Most popular outdoor products

Compare LowVolt outdoor lighting

Which outdoor lights will you choose?

LowVolt (low voltage) outdoor lights

Standard (line voltage) outdoor lights

White
White and Colour Ambiance
Hue Bridge required
Separate power supply unit (PSU) required
Direct line-voltage connection
Can be placed anywhere
Safe extra-low voltage (SELV)
24 V
Voltage
230 V
Smart Outdoor lighting

Outdoor lighting

Give your yard smart outdoor lighting that decorates your home with colorful light and protects it with advanced security features. 

Front and back garden lights

Learn about Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the smart wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right setting for any moment both inside and outside. Bring your outdoors to life with a range of special designed outdoor lights.

Outdoor lights

Outdoor lights

Choose from our collection of outdoor lights — specially designed for all weather conditions.
Hue Bridge

Hue Bridge

The heart of your smart lighting system, the Bridge lets you connect up to 50 indoor and outdoor lights and unlock endless possibilities.
Controls

Controls

There are many smart ways to control your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless smart switches and beyond.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

