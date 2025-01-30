Support
Close up of front of Hue Bridge

Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.

Bright Days

Product highlights
  • Simple setup
  • Smart control
  • Add up to 50 lights
  • Control with your voice
Powerful. Smart in more ways than one.

As the smart lighting hub, the Hue Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.​

Explore the full suite of features

Automate in the app

Schedule your lights to turn on and off. Set up an automation once and the Hue Bridge will remember what you want your lights to do.

Phone screen displaying Automations tab of the Hue app

Voice control

Get the full range of voice control features with a Hue Bridge. Use voice commands to turn your lights on and off with the leading smart assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home and Google Assistant.

Close up of Apple HomePod Mini, Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot on white background

Ultimate smart control

The Hue Bridge makes it possible to control your lights any way you want – from anywhere with an internet connection.

Sensors, switches and more

The Hue Bridge brings even more customisation to your accessories. Choose how your smart switches, buttons and sensors, and the Tap dial switch control your lights.

Close up of a Philips Hue smart dimmer switch on white background
Philips Hue smart bulb set to warm white in a lamp on a side table

Instant light response

The Hue Bridge uses Zigbee to communicate with your lights and accessories. Your lights react instantly, and you’ll be able to control them even when your Wi-Fi is down.

Two women sitting on an outdoor sofa looking at phone

Extend your range

Your lights create a mesh network. Each light you add acts as a repeater, so you can extend your lights throughout your home – inside and out.

Philips Hue Bridge with cables turned on hanging on a wall

Easy to install

Plug the Hue Bridge in to a power source, connect it to your router and follow the step-by-step instructions in the Philips Hue app. Changing internet providers or swapping your router? Everything is stored on the Bridge, so you won’t have to set anything up again.

Two women standing in living room with colourful smart light

Matter

The Bridge enables Matter, the new foundation for connected things. That means that your Philips Hue lights and accessories automatically support Matter – and you can easily integrate other smart home brands through Matter too.

