Support
Starter kit deals – create your own kit and save 20%

Starter kit deals – create your own kit and save 20%

Getting set up with smart lighting is easy with a Hue starter kit – especially when you personalise it your way!

  • Get 20% off
  • Free shipping over $150
  • 30-day returns

Whatever you love doing, create a kit to fit!

Philips Hue Bridge

Step 1

Add a Hue Bridge to your basket.

Bulbs

Step 2

Add at least one bulb, light or accessory. Check out and save 20% on your total order.

Step 1

Add a Hue Bridge to your basket

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your system and unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features.

Bridge
  • Automated lighting
  • Voice control
  • Away-from-home control
  • Immersive TV, music and gaming

Step 2

Add at least one bulb, light or accessory

Smart bulbs
Indoor
Outdoor
Accessories

Smart bulbs

Indoor

Outdoor

Smart accessories

Philips Hue

New to Philips Hue? Get started with a Hue Bridge.

What is a Hue Bridge? It’s the heart and brains of your smart light system that connects to your router. A hub that unlocks the full suite of exciting features – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and more immersive entertainment experiences.

Bulbs

Use Hue Bluetooth? Upgrade to a Hue Bridge.

When you use a Hue Bridge you can add even more lights and accessories to your set-up. A Bridge also lets you control your lights from anywhere in the world instead of within the 9-metre-range of Bluetooth. You also get voice control and a range of automations.

Meet the Philips Hue family

Meet the Philips Hue family

Philips Hue offers a wide range of smart bulbs, lamps, light fittings and accessories. Whether it's your living room, kitchen, bathroom or back garden, Philips Hue has the perfect light.

Explore all products

Philips Hue starter kit deals FAQ

When are Philips Hue Starter Kit deals available?

How can I stay up to date on Philips Hue Starter Kit deals and promotions?

Terms & Conditions

  • The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-nz.
  • This promotion is only valid on the select Philips Hue products featured on this page.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com.
  • In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay