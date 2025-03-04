Getting set up with smart lighting is easy with a Hue starter kit – especially when you personalise it your way!
Whatever you love doing, create a kit to fit!
Step 1
Add a Hue Bridge to your basket.
Step 2
Add at least one bulb, light or accessory. Check out and save 20% on your total order.
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your system and unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features.
- Automated lighting
- Voice control
- Away-from-home control
- Immersive TV, music and gaming
Smart bulbs
Indoor
Outdoor
Smart accessories
New to Philips Hue? Get started with a Hue Bridge.
What is a Hue Bridge? It’s the heart and brains of your smart light system that connects to your router. A hub that unlocks the full suite of exciting features – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and more immersive entertainment experiences.
Use Hue Bluetooth? Upgrade to a Hue Bridge.
When you use a Hue Bridge you can add even more lights and accessories to your set-up. A Bridge also lets you control your lights from anywhere in the world instead of within the 9-metre-range of Bluetooth. You also get voice control and a range of automations.
Philips Hue starter kit deals FAQ
