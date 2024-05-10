Save up to 40% on select products in our seasonal clearance sale.
- Free shipping over $150
- 30-day returns
- Two-year warranty
Enjoy big seasonal savings
Give your smart light setup a refresh with our Last Chance sale. Enjoy up to 40% off a select range of bulbs and lamps. Be quick though. These products are part of our seasonal clearance — they won’t be around for long!
Hue White Filament
G125 globe - B22 smart bulb
$69.99
$41.97
More great deals from Philips Hue
Didn’t find what you wanted in our Last Chance sale? Take a look at our other great deals.
About the Philips Hue Last Chance sale
How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?
How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?
When do clearance sales take place?
When do clearance sales take place?
Does Philips Hue have a smart lighting outlet?
Does Philips Hue have a smart lighting outlet?
Terms & Conditions
Philips Hue Last Chance sale
1. This promotion is valid from 24 July 2023, until end of stock, 2023.
2. The discount:
a. is applied directly to the product.
b. will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
3. This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
4. The promoter Signify Commercial New Zealand Limited reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.