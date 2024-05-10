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Last Chance sale

Last Chance sale

Save up to 40% on select products in our seasonal clearance sale.

  • Free shipping over $150
  • 30-day returns
  • Two-year warranty

Enjoy big seasonal savings

Give your smart light setup a refresh with our Last Chance sale. Enjoy up to 40% off a select range of bulbs and lamps. Be quick though. These products are part of our seasonal clearance — they won’t be around for long!

40% off
G125 globe - B22 smart bulb

Hue White Filament

G125 globe - B22 smart bulb

Soft white light vintage bulb
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$69.99

$41.97

Temporarily out of stock

A man relaxes on a chair surrounded by warm white Philips Hue smart light.

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Didn’t find what you wanted in our Last Chance sale? Take a look at our other great deals.

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About the Philips Hue Last Chance sale

How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?

When do clearance sales take place?

Does Philips Hue have a smart lighting outlet?

Terms & Conditions

Philips Hue Last Chance sale

1. This promotion is valid from 24 July 2023, until end of stock, 2023. 

2. The discount:
a. is applied directly to the product.
b. will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.

3. This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.

4. The promoter Signify Commercial New Zealand Limited reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.

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