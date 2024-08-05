Smart lighting bundles

Whether you’re adding to your smart lighting collection or starting one from scratch, you can use these carefully curated Philips Hue bundles, which include Philips Hue Bridge bundles, to bring smart LED lighting to any corner of your home.
Sale
Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories
$149.98
$142.48
Sale
Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
$239.97
$215.97
Sale
Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
$384.98
$346.48
Sale
Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light
$219.98
$197.98
10% off
Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Hue Bridge required (Play)
$369.98
$332.98
Sale
Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Blends white and colour light
Wash the wall with light
Control with app, voice, accessories
$639.98
$607.98
Sale
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Control with app, voice or accessories
$369.98
$351.48
Sale
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)
White and colour light
Hue Bridge required
Made for TV areas
$709.98
$674.48
Sale
Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack
No-wire installation
Smooth dimming
Battery powered
Mount anywhere
$149.97
$134.97
Sale
Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
Warm-to-cool white light
$119.98
$107.98
15% off
Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
2-meter lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features
$269.97
$229.47
15% off
G-force bundle: Hue sync box + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge
White and colour light
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
$1,149.97
$977.47
Guide to smart lighting bundles
Are there Philips Hue Bridge bundles?
What items come in a lighting bundle?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.