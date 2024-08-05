Smart lighting bundles

Support
Whether you’re adding to your smart lighting collection or starting one from scratch, you can use these carefully curated Philips Hue bundles, which include Philips Hue Bridge bundles, to bring smart LED lighting to any corner of your home.

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)

Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories

$149.98

$142.48

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*

$239.97

$215.97

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension

$384.98

$346.48

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack

Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light

$219.98

$197.98

10% off
Close up of front of Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m

Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Hue Bridge required (Play)

$369.98

$332.98

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Blends white and colour light
Wash the wall with light
Control with app, voice, accessories

$639.98

$607.98

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Control with app, voice or accessories

$369.98

$351.48

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)
White and colour light
Hue Bridge required
Made for TV areas

$709.98

$674.48

Almost out of stock

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack

Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack
No-wire installation
Smooth dimming
Battery powered
Mount anywhere

$149.97

$134.97

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack

Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
Warm-to-cool white light

$119.98

$107.98

15% off
Close up of front of Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge

Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
2-meter lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features

$269.97

$229.47

15% off
Close up of front of G-force bundle: Hue sync box + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge

G-force bundle: Hue sync box + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge
White and colour light
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices

$1,149.97

$977.47

Almost out of stock

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

