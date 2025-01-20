Hue Sync mobile app and Hue Bridge required

The Philips Hue Play gradient light tube requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box, Hue Sync mobile app, and a Hue Bridge. The Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge are sold separately.