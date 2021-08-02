더 나은 서라운드 조명 경험을 위해 Hue sync box에서 새롭게 업데이트한 부분을 모두 확인해 보세요. 업데이트할 때마나 새롭게 바뀐 부분을 쉽게 확인하실 수 있도록 릴리스 노트를 게시하고 있습니다.
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box
September 04, 2025
Firmware version 2.5.4
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K:
- Bridge Migration support added.
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K:
- Bridge Migration support added.
June 11, 2025
Firmware version 2.5.3
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K:
- General bug fixes and improvements
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K:
- General bug fixes and improvements
April 29, 2025
Firmware version 2.5.1
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K:
- General bug fix.
April 1, 2025
Firmware version 2.5.0
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K:
- General bug fixes and improvements.
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K:
- Added support for DSC (Display Stream Compression) pass-through, enabling 8K resolution at 60Hz on Playstation5 Pro.
- Added support for 3D pass-through, enabling seamless compatibility with 3D content.
- Optimized input source switching, reducing delay for Playstation5 on LG TV.
- Enabled 144Hz light sync support.
- The issues with CEC power on/off functionality and auto off after 20 minutes, when the Hue sync box’s HDMI cable is on the second output of an AV receiver, have been resolved. Additionally, auto light syncing now works seamlessly in this configuration.
December 13, 2024
Firmware version 2.4.2
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K:
- General bug fixes and improvements
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K:
- Implemented a fix to maintain a stable signal regardless of the sync box’s status.
- Arc bypass mode is now up and running smoothly when enabled it in the app.
- Fixed intermittent issue with HDMI signals at 120 Hz.
April 9, 2024
Firmware version 2.3.0
- Implemented a fix for passthrough mode on Vizio M7 TVs
- General bug fixes and improvements
May 2, 2023
Firmware version 2.0.5
- Fixed an issue relating to losing connection to the Bridge
- Fixed an issue where the Hue sync box would still turn on even though Automatic mode was disabled
- General bug fixes and improvements
October 29, 2021
Firmware version 1.8.3
- Fixed an issue where the Hue sync box wouldn’t reconnect when switching between Hue Bridges
- General bug fixes
September 24, 2021
Firmware version 1.8.1
- Implemented 120 Hz light syncing support for 1080p and 1440p content
- Fixed HDR-detection issue for Shield Pro and Chromecast with Google TV
July 14, 2021
Firmware version 1.7.5
- Fixed an issue where the Hue sync box would not detect some Entertainment areas
- Changes to an Entertainment area now show up directly in the Hue Sync mobile app
- Small bug fixes
May 12, 2021
Firmware version 1.7.4
- Reworked the communication between the Hue sync box and the Hue Bridge to better support future features
- Fixed an issue where CEC Power State Detection would not work in certain setups
- Modified USB Power State Detection timing for Sony TVs
- Various minor improvements
October 14, 2020
Software version 1.6.3
- Improved compatibility with several routers (e.g. Vodafone TG3442DE)
- Now allows for HDR10+ content when the Hue sync box’s HDMI cable is on the second output of an AV receiver
- Implemented support for FreeSync
- Reduced power consumption
- Further increased the reliability of communication to the Hue Bridge
- Improved the Hue sync box’s ability to detect black bars on screen, enhancing generated light scripts
- Various CEC improvements
August 20, 2020
Software version 1.5.3
- Introduced native support for Harmony remotes
- Introduced a Wi-Fi status screen in the Hue Sync mobile app
- Improved letterboxing detection
- Improved automatic updates
- Fixed a crash related to mDNS
- General IR improvements
- Changed the default Hue sync box name to “Sync Box”
- Changed the LED indicator’s behavior while lights are dimmed
- In cases of multiple Wi-Fi access points, the Hue sync box will now connect to the strongest access point
- Added support for the Play gradient lightstrip
May 25, 2020
Software version 1.4.7
- Added support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content
- Added support for voice control with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts
- Added support for infrared (IR) remote controls
- Updated Hue Bridge discovery for certain networks
- Improved light experience for multiple lights around the TV screen
- Improved light experience for Music mode for music playing on low volume
- Improved compatibility with several routers (e.g. Netgear RAX40)
- Improved video syncing for 720p content
- Improved color rendering for Chromecast Ultra for various video formats
- Fixed an issue where 4K content was downgraded when the sync box’s HDMI cable was on the second output of an AV receiver
- Fixed an issue where Huawei P20 phones were not able to complete setup in the Hue Sync mobile app
- General stability and performance improvements
March 3, 2020
Software version 1.3.2
- Improved Wi-Fi stability and performance
- Fixed DHCP lease time issue
- Increased the reliability of communication to the Hue Bridge
- Implemented HDR10+ support
- Implemented support for future features
- Other bug fixes and improvements
November 26, 2019
Software version: 1.2.2 (first public software update)
- Fixed issues that occasionally stopped lights from syncing during streaming
- Fixed a bug that caused lights to switch off when syncing on the highest brightness setting
- Improved Subtle mode algorithm
- Fixed issue with Apple TV pass-through mode, in which it would be disrupted when software restarted (on a HDCP 1.4 TV)
- Fixed a bug with Nintendo Switch that caused it to not sync when switching from YouTube to a game
- Fixed a bug with Chromecast Ultra that interrupted video pass-through when used with Philips Fidelio B5 soundbars
- TVs will no longer switch inputs when sync box goes into and out of power-save mode
- Power cycling the sync box will no longer switch inputs with various sources unintentionally
