Cameras, contact sensors, video doorbells unite with smart lights to help protect you and your home.
Monitor, control and customise everything in the Hue app.
Home security meets smart lighting
Cameras, contact sensors, video doorbells unite with smart lights to help protect you and your home.
The Hue smart home security system
Smart home security that's simple to set up
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Wired cameraShop wired cameras
Battery cameraShop battery cameras
Floodlight cameraShop floodlight cameras
Wired video doorbellShop wired video doorbells
2K model available
1080p model available
Image aspect
16:9
16:9
16:9
1:1
Built-in light
Can be used outdoors
Installation mount
Desktop, wall, ceiling mount
Wall, ceiling mount
Wall mount
Wall mount
Power
Plugs in to outlet
Rechargeable battery
Wires into electricity
Wires into electricity
Live view
Night vision
Two-way talk
Sends motion-activated alerts
Works with Hue lights¹
View video history²
Real-life lighting ideas
Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning set-ups, colourful creations and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue
@inex_studio_home
@livingby.md
@jellinadetmar
@Neil Walker