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Home security meets smart lighting

A woman at a front door waving to a Hue Secure security camera mounted on the wall.

Cameras, contact sensors, video doorbells unite with smart lights to help protect you and your home. 
Monitor, control and customise everything in the Hue app.

Shop Hue Secure

The Hue smart home security system

Smart home security that's simple to set up

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Wired camera

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Battery camera

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Floodlight camera

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Wired video doorbell

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2K model available

1080p model available

Image aspect

16:9
16:9
16:9
1:1

Built-in light

Can be used outdoors

Installation mount

Desktop, wall, ceiling mount
Wall, ceiling mount
Wall mount
Wall mount

Power

Plugs in to outlet
Rechargeable battery
Wires into electricity
Wires into electricity

Live view

Night vision

Two-way talk

Sends motion-activated alerts

Works with Hue lights¹

View video history²

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Real-life lighting ideas

Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning set-ups, colourful creations and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue

image by inex_studio_home containing Furniture, Table, Blue, Chair, Interior design

@inex_studio_home

image by livingby.md containing Property, Table, Wood, Interior design, Lighting

@livingby.md

image by jellinadetmar containing Lighting, Interior design, Floor, Wall, Flooring

@jellinadetmar

image by Neil Walker containing Furniture, Light, Building, Table, Lighting

@Neil Walker

See what Hue can do...

A woman dancing on a patio under Hue Festavia globe string lights glowing in different colors

Outdoor

A cluster of four pendant lights fitted with Philips Hue Filament bulbs glowing in warm white light.

Mood lighting

A bed softly light with a Signe gradient table lamp glowing in blue and orange smart light.

Strip lights

A woman gaming on her TV with an immersive entertainment lighting set-up glowing in red, orange and white smart light.

Entertainment

Smart home security FAQ

What is the Philips Hue smart home security system?  

What do I need to start using Philips Hue security features? 

What types of security cameras are available? 

What is the best smart security camera? 

What is the best doorbell camera? 

Can I use Secure cameras both indoors and outdoors?  

Do smart security cameras have audio? 

How many Secure cameras, video doorbells or chimes can I have in one Philips Hue Home? 

Can I add Secure devices to my Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up? 

What can I do with my security system if I think there's an intruder in my home? 

How does a Hue Bridge improve my Hue smart home security system? 

How long do smart security cameras store footage? 

Which smart security cameras work with voice control apps such as Alexa, Google Home or Apple HomeKit? 

Do Secure plans have a limit as to the number of cameras I can add? 

Is there a free trial of the Secure plan's paid features? 

Is my data encrypted with a Secure plan? 

Do the advanced features I get with a Secure plan require a Philips Hue Bridge? 

What can I see on a secure timeline with my video doorbell and chime? 

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