Support
Smart lighting accessories

Smart lighting accessories

Trigger your lights with motion. Set a scene with the push of a button. Get instant motion alerts. Smart accessories don't just make smart lights smarter — they make life easier.

17 products
All products Starter Kits (4) Bulbs (40) Lightstrips (19) Accessories (17)
Black

Black

(7)

White

White

(8)

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

Explore bundles

Find the perfectly curated products for any space.

Shop bundles
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Outdoor motion sensor

Hue

Outdoor motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100W
Black
Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack

Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack
No-wire installation
Smooth dimming
Battery powered
Mount anywhere
Close up of front of Outdoor extension cable 2.5m with T-Part connector

Hue

Outdoor extension cable 2.5m with T-Part connector
Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included
Close up of front of Outdoor extension cable 5m

Hue

Outdoor extension cable 5m
Extension cable
Length of 5m
Black
1-12 of 17

Guide to smart light accessories

Do I need a Hue Bridge?

What can you do with a motion sensor?

What is a smart plug?

What are the best smart light accessories?

What is the Hue Bridge?

What can you do with a smart motion sensor?

What is the difference between a contact sensor and a motion sensor?

How do you use a smart light switch?

Learn about smart light accessories

How to use motion sensors for smart lights

How to use motion sensors for smart lights

Customise your indoor and outdoor motion sensors, one of the most popular smart light accessories, to work with your smart lights.

Read more
How to install a Philips Hue Dimmer switch

How to install a Philips Hue Dimmer switch

Use our step-by-step guide to installing a Hue Dimmer switch to quickly and easily get your accessory up and running in your smart lighting system.

Read more
How to add smart light accessories to Philips Hue systems

How to add smart light accessories to Philips Hue systems

Find out more on adding your smart accessory to your Philips Hue smart lighting system.

Read more

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay