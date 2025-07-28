Smart lighting bundles

Support
Whether you’re adding to your smart lighting collection or starting one from scratch, you can use these carefully curated Philips Hue bundles, which include Philips Hue Bridge bundles, to bring smart LED lighting to any corner of your home.

Close up of front of Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Blends white and colour light
Wash the wall with light
Control with app, voice, accessories

$599.90

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack

Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light

$199.90

$179.91

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack

Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
Warm-to-cool white light

$109.90

$98.91

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension

$364.90

$309.52

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack

Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack
No-wire installation
Smooth dimming
Battery powered
Mount anywhere

$119.85

$107.86

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*

$209.85

$188.87

10% off
Close up of front of Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m

Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Hue Bridge required (Play)

$389.90

$350.91

15% off
Close up of front of Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge

Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
2-meter lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features

$289.85

$246.37

Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Control with app, voice or accessories

$339.90

Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)
White and colour light
Hue Bridge required
Made for TV areas

$649.90

Close up of front of Bundle: Appear wall light + outdoor sensor

Bundle: Appear wall light + outdoor sensor
White and colour light
Up-and-down outdoor light
Trigger lights with motion

$344.90

Close up of front of Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)

Bundle: Lightstrip (2 metre) + Lightstrip extension (1 metre)
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories

$199.90

Guide to smart lighting bundles

Are there Philips Hue Bridge bundles?

What items come in a lighting bundle?

Learn about smart LED lighting bundles

What is smart lighting?

Get to know smart lighting, what it is, how it works and more with this handy guide.
Colour-changing LED bulbs in Hue lighting bundles

5 ways to use color-changing light bulbs

Get tips for using color-capable lights to help you upgrade any room in your home.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

