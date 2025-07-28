Support
LED string lights

Smart LED string lights

Close up of front of Festavia string lights

White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
20-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$359.95

How to use decorative lights

Discover how you can use decorative lights to set the mood in your space for any occasion.

Guide to smart LED string lights

How should I hang string lights?

How many feet of LED string lights do I need?

How do I decorate with smart string lights?

How do I use indoor decorative string lights?

What are the best Christmas tree LED string lights?

Learn about smart LED string lights

Christmas string lights

Christmas tree lighting: tips and tricks

Make the most of our smart string lights by using them as Christmas tree lights or festive decorative lighting - just check out our holiday tips.
Outdoor string lights

How to decorate with outdoor string lights

Outdoor string lights aren’t for the holidays anymore — they’re perfect for year-round decoration! Whether you hang them in the front yard or the backyard, outdoor string lights can make any space look magical.
Bedroom LED string lights

String light ideas for the bedroom

String lights, fairy lights — whatever you call them, string lights for the bedroom can help decorate your space in a way that lets your personality shines.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

