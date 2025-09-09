Support
LED light bulbs

Smart LED light bulbs

With different types of shapes and bases, our smart LED light bulbs can fit almost any lamp or fixture in your home — making it easy to add smart light throughout your home.

New
Close up of front of A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

White

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Warm white light
Ultra-low dimming 5%
Control using app or voice
New
Close up of front of A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

White and color ambiance

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

Bright home security

Let light works together with the Secure system to give you peace of mind in the palm of your hand.

Learn more
New
Close up of front of A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

White

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Warm white light
Ultra-low dimming 5%
Control using app or voice
Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack

Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
Warm-to-cool white light
Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack

Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight

White ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of G95 - E27 smart bulb

White and color ambiance

G95 - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of A60 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1100 lumens

White ambiance

A60 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1100 lumens
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight
White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of ST72 - E27 smart bulb

White and color ambiance

ST72 - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Luster - E14 smart bulb

White ambiance

Luster - E14 smart bulb
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of MR16 - smart spotlight

White ambiance

MR16 - smart spotlight
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Learn about smart LED light bulbs

LED bulbs and smart lighting

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.

mr16 and gu 10 LED bulbs

MR16 vs GU10 bulbs

These two superheroes of lighting are compact and great at directing light exactly where you need it. But what is the difference between MR16 and GU10 bulbs?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

