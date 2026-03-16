Brighter, bolder and better than ever!
Cutting-edge technology meets flexible design to create mood and functional lighting to perfectly suit any space.
Philips Hue smart LED strip lights
Brighter, bolder and better than ever!
Strip lights for every mood, every space
Reimagine your home with a fine line of light
Compare Hue smart LED strip lights
Which LED strip lights are best for you? Find out with this quick comparison guide.
FluxShop Flux
Flux ultra-brightShop ultra-bright
White and colour gradient
LED type
Light distribution
Lumen
Room
Strip light design
Placement
Communication protocol
Can be cut to size
Cut pieces can be reconnected
Extendable
Works in an entertainment area
Lifetime
Hue LED strip light bestsellers
LIGHTSTRIPS
Flux ultra bright strip light 5m
$299.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
OmniGlow strip light 3m
$279.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Flux bracket 10-pack
$24.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack
$29.95
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack
$59.95
Real-life lighting ideas
Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning set-ups, colourful creations and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue
@inex_studio_home
@livingby.md
@jellinadetmar
@Neil Walker