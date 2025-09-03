Support
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Version

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
  • Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$39.95

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1055 lumens*
Soft white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$34.95

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$119.95

Temporarily out of stock

Spring Sale
G95 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

G95 - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$134.95

Outdoor extension cable 5m

Hue

Outdoor extension cable 5m
Extension cable
Length of 5m
Black

$34.95

Outdoor extension cable 2.5m with T-Part connector

Hue

Outdoor extension cable 2.5m with T-Part connector
Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$39.95

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$69.95

Spring Sale
Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100W
Black

$139.95

Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$79.95

Outdoor motion sensor

Hue

Outdoor motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$99.95

Outdoor 40W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 40W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 40W
Black

$89.95

Zigbee security

Zigbee security

Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Hue MotionAware™

Hue MotionAware™

This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!

More capacity, faster processor

More capacity, faster processor

Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.   

Whole-home control from anywhere

Whole-home control from anywhere

The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions & weight

Packaging information

Power

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay