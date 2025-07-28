Featuring a Philips Hue Bridge, lights, and smart accessories, these starter kits have everything you need to set up your smart lighting system.
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included
$299.95
$209.97
White ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included
$204.95
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included
$299.95
$209.97
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included
$289.95
$202.97
Guide to smart LED lighting starter kits
Why should I get a led lighting starter kit?
How do I use a smart lighting starter kit?
Which LED lighting starter kit should I buy?
What is a smart light starter kit?
How to set up smart LED lights?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.