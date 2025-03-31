Celebrating something? Dress up your back garden with colourful smart light to match the moment. Going away? Get extra peace of mind by pairing your smart porch lights with motion sensors.
Back garden lighting to set the mood
Whether you’re dining al fresco in the summer or hunkering down under a blanket on crisp Autumn evenings, you can use smart light to make any outdoor moment magical.
Best back garden lights for mood lighting
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$169.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
$214.95
$160.97
Hue White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
$244.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
$259.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Festavia string lights
$199.95
$139.97
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
$369.95
Porch lights for peace of mind
Turn your outdoor smart lights into security lights. Pair them with sensors to help deter unwanted visitors, whether you’re home or away.
Guide to porch and back garden lighting
What’s the best way to beautify my space with back garden lights?
How can smart lights help keep my back garden secure?
How do I string lights across my back garden?
More smart front and back garden lighting ideas
Porch lighting ideas to make your house pop
Make the perfect first impression of your home to your visitors with these porch lighting ideas.
