Our biggest and brightest sale is back for 2025!
- Free Shipping
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Smart lights and home security
What Philips Hue can do
With Philips Hue smart lights, the Bridge, and the Philips Hue app, you have a smart lighting system that goes far beyond turning on and off your lights.
What it does
Automate your lights, add smart accessories, sync your lights to the screen — Philips Hue is packed with features that make smart lighting extraordinary.
How it works
What’s a Bridge, and why do you need it? Check out how Philips Hue works — and how easily you can get started.
The smart light experience
From simply setting the mood to creating immersive experiences when watching TV, playing a game or listening to music, Philips Hue brings you more benefits than you thought possible.
Works with Philips Hue
Philips Hue is compatible with countless other smart home devices, platforms and assistants to help make life more convenient.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.