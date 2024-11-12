Support
Gaming room lighting

Create an extra-captivating atmosphere for your gaming with gaming room lights. Dot a mix of bulbs, lamps and lightstrips around your game room and set them to any colour.

There’s a colour for every game!

Create a colourful vibe that complements your gaming session perfectly. Set your gaming lights to soft greens for an armchair football tournament or deep red and orange for an action-filled adventure. There are millions of colours to choose from — you decide!

Supercharge your screens

Make your screen the glowing centrepiece of your gaming room by attaching lightstrips to the back of your monitors or TV. Want the ultimate immersive gaming experience? Sync your lights to react to all the on-screen actions using one of the Hue sync apps or sync devices.

5 cool things to do with colour smart lights

Description: Discover all the different ways color-changing LED light bulbs can be put to good use — from transforming your TV-watching experience to setting smart signals.

Get the ultimate gaming experience with smart lighting tips from Philips Hue. Learn how to sync your gaming lights to your screen for the perfect gaming atmosphere.

