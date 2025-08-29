Support
Smart LED strip lights

Philips Hue lightstrips is the premier LED strip light solution. Light up any space. Strike up any mood. That's simply brilliant.

Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Get to know our strip lights

Compare all the options for indoors and out.

Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Includes Hue Bridge
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
5 metres
Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55”

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Guide to smart LED strips

How do you install and set up strip lights?

Where should you put LED strip lights?

Can you cut smart strip lights?

How do you install smart LED strip lights on the ceiling?

What are RGBWW and RGBICWW smart LED strips?

How bright are LED strips?

Are strip lights safe?

LED strip lights for any room

Use smart strip lights

How to use LED strip lights

Get tips on using indoor and outdoor strip lights, such as wrapping them around your porch or lining the ceiling in your living room.
Living room LED strip light

LED strip lights for living rooms

Place smart LED strip lighting strategically around the living room to add accent lighting for any mood.

