Smart home products

White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$499.95
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
$699.95
Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$69.95
Sale
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included
$299.95
$209.97
Bridge
Simple setup
Smart control
Add up to 50 lights
Control with your voice
$99.95
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
$229.95
White and color ambiance
A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$119.95
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
$39.95
White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
$309.95
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
$509.95
White and color ambiance
GU10 - smart spotlight
White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$99.95
White and color ambiance
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100 (2-pack)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via bluetooth
Add hue bridge to unlock more
$174.95
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.