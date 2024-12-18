Support
Browse the entire collection of smart home products from Philips Hue! Decorate your home — inside and out — with smart light fixtures, lamps, and bulbs, as well as smart security cameras and sensors.

Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$499.95

Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$699.95

Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$69.95

Close up of front of Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

$299.95

$209.97

Close up of front of Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Simple setup
Smart control
Add up to 50 lights
Control with your voice

$99.95

Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$229.95

Close up of front of A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens

White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$119.95

Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$39.95

Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$309.95

Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$509.95

Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight
White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$99.95

Close up of front of A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100 (2-pack)

White and color ambiance

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100 (2-pack)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via bluetooth
Add hue bridge to unlock more

$174.95

Guide to smart home products

Learn about smart home products

Smart lighting and smart home products

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.
Smart security products

What is security lighting?

Effective security lighting is no longer a matter of installing a few bright lights here and there.

Smart home automation

Smart home automation

Let Philips Hue lights, sensors, security cameras, and the Hue app work together to bring you peace of mind, whether you're home or away.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

