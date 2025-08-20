Philips Hue and Matter

Hue bulbs with Matter support

You can now directly connect Matter-enabled bulbs to your smart home ecosystem. Get a simplified connected experience between Philips Hue and other smart products with Matter.

A new standard for connected things, Matter offers reliable, secure interoperability between supported smart home devices. To benefit from this integration, you'll need Matter-enabled Hue bulbs (look for the Matter logo on the bulbs) and a Thread Border Router such as Apple HomePod Mini, Amazon Echo Smart Speakers (4th gen), Nanoleaf or Google Nest Hub.