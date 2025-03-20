Check out the latest smart lights and features, straight from the source.
Coming soon
Sync TV app for LG
Sync anything on your TV screen to your Hue lights with the Sync TV app.
Available now
Sync box 8K
Supporting 4K at 120 Hz and 8K at 60 Hz, the sync box 8K combines the highest-quality video with the highest-quality light syncing. Gamers, it’s on.
Available now
Solo lightstrip
Perfect for longer surfaces, this 10-meter long lightstrip features superior light output and vivid, bright whites and color.
Available now
GU10 bulbs
The GU10 bulbs you know and love now last even longer and use even less standby power — and they're perfect for all your standard spotlights.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.