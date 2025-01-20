Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
G125 globe - B22 smart bulb
With the larger version of the round globe vintage bulb, you can make an even bigger statement. This bulb, which features a coiled LED filament and amber coating, lets you set the mood in any room of your home. Use with Bluetooth or add a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Pack
$69.95
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Frequently bought together
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
$299.95
$209.97
Hue White ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
$204.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)
$289.95
$202.97
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
$299.95
$209.97
Vintage design meets modern performance
Manage your set-up with a tap
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Use smart accessories
Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Easy wireless dimming
Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.
Designed for versatility
These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.
Where to put Filament bulbs
Questions & Answers
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?
What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
126x198
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
15,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-10°C – 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions & weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514280649
Net weight
0.12 kg
Gross weight
0.28 kg
Height
24 cm
Length
14 cm
Width
14 cm
Material number (12NC)
929002464002
Packaging information
EAN
8719514280649
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5 W
Power Consumption
7 W
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Diameter
125 mm
Weight
106
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
B22
Lumen output at 2700K
550
The bulb
Color temperature
2100K
Form factor
G125
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
Soft white light
Lumen output
550 lm
Power factor
0.6
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage equivalent
40 W
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.