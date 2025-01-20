Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White Filament G125 globe - B22 smart bulb

G125 globe - B22 smart bulb

With the larger version of the round globe vintage bulb, you can make an even bigger statement. This bulb, which features a coiled LED filament and amber coating, lets you set the mood in any room of your home. Use with Bluetooth or add a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Pack

Item almost out of stock

$69.95

Product highlights

  • White Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Soft white light vintage bulb
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Vintage design meets modern performance

Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.

Manage your set-up with a tap

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.

Customise your lights with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Voice-control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Use smart accessories

Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Filament kitchen set-up

Easy wireless dimming

Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.

Easy to install

Designed for versatility

These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.

Where to put Filament bulbs

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

126x198

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

15,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-10°C – 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions & weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514280649

Net weight

0.12 kg

Gross weight

0.28 kg

Height

24 cm

Length

14 cm

Width

14 cm

Material number (12NC)

929002464002

Packaging information

EAN

8719514280649

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5 W

Power Consumption

7 W

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Diameter

125 mm

Weight

106

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

B22

Lumen output at 2700K

550

The bulb

Color temperature

2100K

Form factor

G125

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

Soft white light

Lumen output

550 lm

Power factor

0.6

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Wattage equivalent

40 W

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay