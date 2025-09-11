Buzzard Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb
Bring the vintage look outside with this black edition wall lantern from Philips myGarden. The retro design is a stylish way to enjoy your outdoor moments. High quality materials and black finish fits perfectly with your personal style.
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Black
- Water Resistant
Weather proof
This Philips outdoor lamp is especially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water, this product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Create a stylish and welcoming atmosphere
This outdoor wall light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to blend effortlessly into your outdoor space and define the ambiance you have always desired.
High quality materials
This Philips outdoor lamp is made of high quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long lasting product which is resistant to corrosion and stains in all weather conditions
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal