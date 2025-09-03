How to use strip lights indoors

Consider how you want to light your space. Do you want indirect or direct light? How much brightness do you need?

Flux and Flux ultra-bright Strip lights are designed to be concealed, creating an indirect wall washing effect that fills rooms with diffused light – ideal for decoration and creating ambience. OmniGlow is made to be used as a direct light. Its uniform line of light makes it a striking centrepiece that doesn’t need to be concealed, making it ideal for ambience and practical lighting.