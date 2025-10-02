Support
LED outdoor lights

Smart LED outdoor lights

Guide the way through your outdoor space and set the mood for any occasion with beautiful, powerful smart light.

Guide to smart LED outdoor lights

What are outdoor wall lanterns?

How do I use outdoor lighting for decor?

What is a bollard light?

What are smart outdoor lights?

Can I use smart LED outdoor lights with motion sensors?

How do I plan smart landscape lighting?

Learn about smart LED outdoor lights

Garden LED lights

How to choose your garden lights

Find out how to choose the best garden lighting and where to place your smart outdoor lights with these tips.
Porch smart lights

5 porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Make the perfect first impression of your home to your visitors with these ideas using smart outdoor lights.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay