Reimagine your outdoor space with our smart light deals and inspiration.
- Free shipping
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Here’s how to save
Buy two or more promotional items and get 15% off.
Buy a Hue Bridge and one or more promotional items and get 25% off.
Outdoor lights & accessories
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$169.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$249.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
$299.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
$259.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
$259.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
$329.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
$429.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
$259.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
$299.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$109.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
$189.99
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
$39.99
Hue
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
$44.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
$99.99
Bonus indoor products!
We’ve included a selection of indoor products in our outdoor sale so you can unite your entire home with smart light — and keep saving!
Bulbs
Hue White and color ambiance
MR16 - smart spotlight
$109.99
Hue White and color ambiance
A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
$129.99
Hue White ambiance
Luster - E14 smart bulb
$64.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Luster - E14 smart bulb
$109.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Candle - E14 smart bulb
$109.99
Hue White ambiance
MR16 - smart spotlight
$64.99
Hue White Ambiance Filament
G125 globe - E27 smart bulb
$99.99
Hue White Ambiance Filament
A60 - E27 smart bulb
$59.99
Hue White Ambiance Filament
ST72 Edison - E27 smart bulb
$99.99
Hue White ambiance
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
$64.99
Hue White ambiance
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
$64.99
Accessories
Hue
Tap dial switch
$94.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
$49.99
Hue
Smart plug
$79.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$79.99
Lightstrips
Hue White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
$114.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
$109.99
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
$179.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
$39.99
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
$109.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
$269.99
Get 25% off with a Hue Bridge
Get the biggest savings on outdoor lighting — plus all the Philips Hue features!
Buy a Hue Bridge and at least one promotional item to get 25% off.
- Automated lighting
- Voice control
- Away-from-home control
- Immersive music, gaming, & TV
Outdoor lighting ideas
Create cosy vibes
Fill your patio with warm hues to make those special moments outdoors extra-intimate. Set your outdoor lights to the Fireplace effect for a magical glow.
Paint with light
Push the boundaries with smart light — literally! Turn garden walls into colourful canvases. Combine wall and spotlights to splash vibrant tones and cast dramatic shadows.
Feel more secure
Flood lights and outdoor sensors are a great combination for helping you find your way to your front door at night. They’ll also help deter any unwanted guests too!
Part of your Philips Hue system
Bring everything you do with smart lighting inside your home outside. Your outdoor lights become part of your entire Philips Hue smart lighting system, whether they plug into your power supply using Low-volt or are wired into your home’s electricity. Control them with the app, switches, sensors or your voice — and set the mood, greet your guests or even feel safer with smart light.
About the Philips Hue outdoor sale
When is the Philips Hue outdoor sale?
When is the Philips Hue outdoor sale?
What kind of outdoor light fixtures are included?
What kind of outdoor light fixtures are included?
How can I stay up-to-date on all Philips Hue deals and promotions?
How can I stay up-to-date on all Philips Hue deals and promotions?
Terms and Conditions
- This promotion is valid from September 29 to October 12, 2025.
- Add two (2) or more Outdoor sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-nz/products/promotions/smart-outdoor-lighting.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.