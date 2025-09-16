Support
Get up to 25% off outdoor lights

Here’s how to save

Buy two or more promotional items and get 15% off.

Buy a Hue Bridge and one or more promotional items and get 25% off.

 

Outdoor lights & accessories

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$249.99

Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Hue White and color ambiance

Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
PSU sold separately

$299.99

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$259.99

Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$259.99

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Hue White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$329.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
1 x 5 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$429.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$259.99

Amarant linear outdoor light

Hue White and color ambiance

Amarant linear outdoor light
LED integrated
White and colored light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$299.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$109.99

Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100W
Black

$189.99

Extension cable for outdoor use 5m

Hue

Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
Extension cable
Length of 5m
Black

$39.99

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Hue

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$44.99

Outdoor 40W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 40W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 40W
Black

$99.99

Bonus indoor products!

We’ve included a selection of indoor products in our outdoor sale so you can unite your entire home with smart light — and keep saving!

Bulbs

MR16 - smart spotlight

Hue White and color ambiance

MR16 - smart spotlight

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$129.99

Luster - E14 smart bulb

Hue White ambiance

Luster - E14 smart bulb

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$64.99

Luster - E14 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Luster - E14 smart bulb

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Candle - E14 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E14 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

MR16 - smart spotlight

Hue White ambiance

MR16 - smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$64.99

G125 globe - E27 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

G125 globe - E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$99.99

A60 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A60 - E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$59.99

ST72 Edison - E27 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

ST72 Edison - E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Control with app or voice*
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add hue bridge to unlock more

$99.99

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White ambiance

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$64.99

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White ambiance

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$64.99

Accessories

Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$94.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$49.99

Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$79.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$79.99

Lightstrips

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$114.99

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
5 metres

$179.99

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$39.99

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres

$109.99

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

Get 25% off with a Hue Bridge

Get the biggest savings on outdoor lighting — plus all the Philips Hue features!

Buy a Hue Bridge and at least one promotional item to get 25% off.

Hue Bridge
  • Automated lighting
  • Voice control
  • Away-from-home control
  • Immersive music, gaming, & TV

Outdoor lighting ideas

A group of friends socialise on a patio decorated with colourful smart light

Create cosy vibes

Fill your patio with warm hues to make those special moments outdoors extra-intimate. Set your outdoor lights to the Fireplace effect for a magical glow.
A garden wall lit with wall lights and spotlights set to pink and orange tones

Paint with light

Push the boundaries with smart light — literally! Turn garden walls into colourful canvases. Combine wall and spotlights to splash vibrant tones and cast dramatic shadows.
A front door and driveway lit with pedestal lights, wall lights and a flood light shining in bright white smart light

Feel more secure

Flood lights and outdoor sensors are a great combination for helping you find your way to your front door at night. They’ll also help deter any unwanted guests too!
Two women adjusting smart lights on mobile under cosy smart light

Part of your Philips Hue system

Bring everything you do with smart lighting inside your home outside. Your outdoor lights become part of your entire Philips Hue smart lighting system, whether they plug into your power supply using Low-volt or are wired into your home’s electricity. Control them with the app, switches, sensors or your voice — and set the mood, greet your guests or even feel safer with smart light.

Learn about outdoor lighting

About the Philips Hue outdoor sale

When is the Philips Hue outdoor sale?

What kind of outdoor light fixtures are included?

How can I stay up-to-date on all Philips Hue deals and promotions?

Terms and Conditions

  • This promotion is valid from September 29 to October 12, 2025.
  • Add two (2) or more Outdoor sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-nz/products/promotions/smart-outdoor-lighting.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount. 
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on www.philips-hue.com.
  • Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

