Automate your lights to welcome you home, light up your front yard and driveway automatically, and more — only with Philips Hue!

Feel welcomed home with Philips Hue

Experience Philips Hue driveway lighting

hue outdoor geofencing

Lights so smart, they welcome you home

Never come home to a dark house again! Set your lights to turn on automatically as you near your home — and turn off when you leave — with Coming home and Leaving home automations.

Hue outdoor lighting app

Turn lights on with motion

Automatically turn on the lights when the outdoor sensor detects activity — and feel safer in your surroundings. The outdoor sensor detects movement and automatically turns on the lights — exposing unwanted guests and helping you feel safer in your surroundings.

hue outdoor app timers

Make it look like you’re home

Gain peace of mind with a tap in the Philips Hue app! Create a Mimic presence automation to make it look like you're home, even if you're not — or turn your lights on and off from anywhere in the world.

Most popular outdoor products

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$249.99

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Hue White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$329.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
1 x 5 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$429.99

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$259.99

Calla Outdoor pedestal

Hue White and color ambiance

Calla Outdoor pedestal
Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 402 mm
PSU sold separately

$249.99

Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100W
Black

$189.99

Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$259.99

Amarant linear outdoor light

Hue White and color ambiance

Amarant linear outdoor light
LED integrated
White and colored light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$299.99

Extension cable for outdoor use 5m

Hue

Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
Extension cable
Length of 5m
Black

$39.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$109.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$259.99

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Hue

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$44.99

Explore back garden beautification

Enhance your space

Enrich your outdoor space

With outdoor lighting from Philips Hue, you can transform your yard for any occasion with beautiful, colorful smart light.

Learn about Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the smart wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right setting for any moment both inside and outside. Bring your outdoors to life with a range of special designed outdoor lights.

Outdoor lights

Outdoor lights

Choose from our collection of outdoor lights — specially designed for all weather conditions.
Hue Bridge

Hue Bridge

The heart of your smart lighting system, the Bridge lets you connect up to 50 indoor and outdoor lights and unlock endless possibilities.
Controls

Controls

There are many smart ways to control your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless smart switches and beyond.

