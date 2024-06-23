Automate your lights to welcome you home, light up your front yard and driveway automatically, and more — only with Philips Hue!
Feel welcomed home
Experience Philips Hue driveway lighting
Lights so smart, they welcome you home
Never come home to a dark house again! Set your lights to turn on automatically as you near your home — and turn off when you leave — with Coming home and Leaving home automations.
Turn lights on with motion
Automatically turn on the lights when the outdoor sensor detects activity — and feel safer in your surroundings. The outdoor sensor detects movement and automatically turns on the lights — exposing unwanted guests and helping you feel safer in your surroundings.
Make it look like you’re home
Gain peace of mind with a tap in the Philips Hue app! Create a Mimic presence automation to make it look like you're home, even if you're not — or turn your lights on and off from anywhere in the world.
Most popular outdoor products
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$249.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
$329.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$169.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
$429.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
$259.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Calla Outdoor pedestal
$249.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
$189.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
$259.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
$299.99
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
$39.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$109.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
$259.99
Hue
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
$44.99
Explore back garden beautification
Enrich your outdoor space
With outdoor lighting from Philips Hue, you can transform your yard for any occasion with beautiful, colorful smart light.
Learn about Philips Hue
Philips Hue is the smart wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right setting for any moment both inside and outside. Bring your outdoors to life with a range of special designed outdoor lights.
Outdoor lights
Choose from our collection of outdoor lights — specially designed for all weather conditions.
Hue Bridge
The heart of your smart lighting system, the Bridge lets you connect up to 50 indoor and outdoor lights and unlock endless possibilities.
Controls
There are many smart ways to control your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless smart switches and beyond.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.