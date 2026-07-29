Whether you're creating the perfect ambience, upgrading your entertainment space or automating your home, build the Hue setup that's right for you.
- Get 20% off
- Free Shipping
- 30-day returns
More Hue. More Saving.
Expand your Philips Hue setup and enjoy more possibilities throughout your home.
Buy any 3 eligible Philips Hue products and receive 20% off your purchase.
Festavia string lights
Current price is $399.95
Outdoor extension cable 5m
Current price is $39.95
Festavia string lights
Current price is $219.95
Play extension cable
Current price is $44.95
Festavia string lights
Current price is $649.95
Lily Outdoor spot light
Current price is $179.95
Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $499.95
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m
Current price is $489.95
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension
Current price is $419.95
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
Current price is $629.95
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Current price is $249.95
Akari Downlight
Current price is $99.95
Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Current price is $149.95
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Current price is $319.95
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
Current price is $329.95
Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit
Current price is $49.95
Calla Outdoor pedestal
Current price is $299.95
Play light bar extension pack
Current price is $119.95
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
Current price is $269.95
Play light bar single pack
Current price is $139.95
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
Current price is $429.95
Play light bar double pack
Current price is $259.95
Enrave pendant
Current price is $539.95
Play gradient lightstrip 55”
Current price is $429.95
Terms & Conditions
- The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-au.
- This promotion is only valid on the select Philips Hue products featured on this page.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com.
- In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.