Bundle: Hue sync box + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box, you can watch as this Play gradient lightstrip changes colour, dims and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
Product highlights
- White and colour light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
In this bundle
1 x Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
Sync your smart lights to the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colorful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to.
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.
1 x Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.