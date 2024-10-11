In this bundle

1 x Hue Play HDMI Sync Box Sync your smart lights to the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colorful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to. Play HDMI Sync Box

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other. Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger