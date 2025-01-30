As the smart lighting hub, the Hue Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
- Control lights from anywhere
- Create automations
- Ultra-stable connection
Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.
Product highlights
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
Automate in the app
Schedule your lights to turn on and off. Set up an automation once and the Hue Bridge will remember what you want your lights to do.
Voice control
Get the full range of voice control features with a Hue Bridge. Use voice commands to turn your lights on and off with the leading smart assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home and Google Assistant.
Ultimate smart control
The Hue Bridge makes it possible to control your lights any way you want – from anywhere with an internet connection.
Sensors, switches and more
The Hue Bridge brings even more customisation to your accessories. Choose how your smart switches, buttons and sensors, and the Tap dial switch control your lights.
Instant light response
The Hue Bridge uses Zigbee to communicate with your lights and accessories. Your lights react instantly, and you’ll be able to control them even when your Wi-Fi is down.
Extend your range
Your lights create a mesh network. Each light you add acts as a repeater, so you can extend your lights throughout your home – inside and out.
Easy to install
Plug the Hue Bridge in to a power source, connect it to your router and follow the step-by-step instructions in the Philips Hue app. Changing internet providers or swapping your router? Everything is stored on the Bridge, so you won’t have to set anything up again.
Matter
The Bridge enables Matter, the new foundation for connected things. That means that your Philips Hue lights and accessories automatically support Matter – and you can easily integrate other smart home brands through Matter too.
Questions & Answers
Can I still control my lights if the internet is down?
Can I use the Bridge with all my Philips Hue lights and accessories?
Do I need a Philips Hue Bridge?
What does the Philips Hue Bridge do?
