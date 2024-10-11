Support
Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 2-pack

A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.

$199.90

$179.91

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 400 lumens
In this bundle

2 x Hue White and color ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight

GU10 - smart spotlight

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

