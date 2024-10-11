Support
Resilience bundle: Lightstrip Plus + sync box + Bridge

Everything you need for surround lighting! Watch your lights flash, dance, dim, and brighten along with the action on the screen. Includes Bridge, which unlocks all additional features of the Hue system.

Product highlights

  • 2-meter lightstrip Plus
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • White and color light
  • Guided setup in the app
In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.

Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
1 x Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

Sync your smart lights to the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colorful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to.

Play HDMI Sync Box
1 x Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.

Bridge

