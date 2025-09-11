Support
Rectangular black Perifo ceiling power supply unit with matte finish, visible connector, and subtle engraved labeling.

Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit

This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • Designed for ceiling
  • Connects to end of rail
  • Wires into electricity
  • Includes electrical box cover
  • Powers up to 100 watts
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

