Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Current price is $125.00
Product highlights
- Designed for ceiling
- Connects to end of rail
- Wires into electricity
- Includes electrical box cover
- Powers up to 100 watts
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic