Round black mounting kit with matte finish and braided cable, designed for smart lighting installation, shown on white background.

Perifo extension cable & electrical box cover

Get more flexibility in where you install your Perifo track lighting. This mounting kit includes a cap that wires into the electrical box and hides it from view. The attached fabric cable then connects to and is held in place by a Perifo power supply up to 1 meter away.

Product highlights

  • Allows flexible placement
  • Includes 1-meter cable
  • Includes electrical box cover
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

