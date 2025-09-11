Perifo extension cable & electrical box cover
Get more flexibility in where you install your Perifo track lighting. This mounting kit includes a cap that wires into the electrical box and hides it from view. The attached fabric cable then connects to and is held in place by a Perifo power supply up to 1 meter away.
Current price is $62.50
Product highlights
- Allows flexible placement
- Includes 1-meter cable
- Includes electrical box cover
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic