Perifo internal corner connector
Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an internal corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting
Product highlights
- Connects two rails
- Create 90-degree corner
- Takes up 13.2 cm on rail
- Adds 3 cm to total length
- Positive wire on internal side
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic