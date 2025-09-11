Perifo rail 0.5 m
This 0.5-meter rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Current price is $62.50
Product highlights
- Customizable, extendable design
- 0.5 meter
- Includes all mounting materials
- Includes rail cover
- Includes 1 end cap
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal