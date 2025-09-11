Perifo T connector black
Connect three rails together to create a T-shape with your Perifo track lighting using a T connector. Let your rails run three different directions, in any length you want, to illuminate the entire room with smart track lighting. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- Connects three rails
- Create T-shaped layout
- Takes up 37 cm on rail
- Adds 3 cm to total length
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic