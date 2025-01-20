*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Get bright lighting for spaces such as the garage or kitchen, as well as softer light for any room, with a Philips Hue White A67 bulb, which offers a powerful 1600 lumen output (equivalent to 100W) and wireless dimming. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
$44.95
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- Powerful, bright white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and color ambiance
A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$119.95
White and color ambiance
A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$119.95
White and color ambiance
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via bluetooth
- Add hue bridge to unlock more
$174.95
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$289.95
$173.97
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$299.95
$179.97
Powerful, bright white light
The High Lumen bulb provides a powerful white light that is bright enough to fully illuminate the kitchen, garage, or any other room where you need functional lighting. With 1600 lumen output of brilliant light, it's no surprise that it's Philips Hue's brightest bulb.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Enjoy the perfect shade of warm white light to complement any decor and to help you in your daily tasks. Completely dimmable, Hue White smart lighting is the perfect stepping stone to setting the right mood in your home (high lumen)
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.