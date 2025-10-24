A60 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1100 lumens
Add a White ambiance bulb with warm white to cool daylight to help you relax, read, concentrate, or energize. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is $59.95
Create your own starter kit and save 20%!Shop now
Want to know when it’s back?
Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110