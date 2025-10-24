Support
White ambiance smart bulb with rounded shape, warm glowing top, metallic screw base, matte white finish, and printed product text.

A60 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1100 lumens

Add a White ambiance bulb with warm white to cool daylight to help you relax, read, concentrate, or energize. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Temporarily out of stock

Create your own starter kit and save 20%!

Shop now

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.

Philips Hue Privacy Notice

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60x110

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay