Adore Bathroom ceiling light
The Philips Hue White ambiance Adore ceiling light lets you Read, Relax, Energise, and Concentrate in the right light throughout the day. Get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth app. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.
Current price is $324.95
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Chrome
Material
Metal