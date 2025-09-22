Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
A60 - B22 smart bulb
Vintage bulbs meet modern features with this A60 smart bulb. This LED bulb features a classic shape, coiled inner filament, dimmable warm-to-cool white light, and a B22 base.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Pack
Current price is $54.95
Product highlights
- White Ambiance Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Warm to cool white
- Instant control via bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Vintage design meets modern performance
Manage your set-up with a tap
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Use smart accessories
Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Easy wireless dimming
Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.
Designed for versatility
These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.
Where to put Filament bulbs
Questions & Answers
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?
What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x114
Durability
Durability
Environmental
Environmental
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Guarantee
Guarantee
Light characteristics
Light characteristics
Packaging dimensions & weight
Packaging dimensions & weight
Packaging information
Packaging information
Power consumption
Power consumption
Product dimensions and weight
Product dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
The bulb
The bulb
What's in the box
What's in the box
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.