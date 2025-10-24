GU10 - smart spotlight
Add a White ambiance downlight with warm white to cool daylight to help you relax, read, concentrate, or energize. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is $54.95
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x54